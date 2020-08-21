Consumers confronting the COVID-19 outbreak are buying less and saving what they can, and retailers’ revenues are plummeting as a result. This is leaving many merchants wondering if they will be able to access the cash they need to remain open and — if they can — for how long. Retailers are passing this financial uncertainty onto their vendors, too, forcing many to take drastic measures to stay afloat.

The economic slowdown’s effects are widespread and reverberating across America, but what is needed to help small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) stem the tide of lost sales and, ultimately, to survive the pandemic?

These are a few of the many questions PYMNTS asked to measure the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact on the nearly 29 million SMBs in the United States. On March 24, PYMNTS queried more than 200 SMB owners across various sectors, sizes and geographies about their experiences before and during the crisis.

This is what we learned.

SMBs are more than five times likelier than they were before the outbreak to say their 2020 revenues will be lower than those in 2019.