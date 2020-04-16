Coronavirus

McDonald’s, Franchisees At Odds Over Deferred Fees, Worker Protection

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. put a kibosh on a request by its more than 1,600 franchisees which own and operate nearly all of the chain’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants, according to Reuters.

The operators have asked for financial help during the coronavirus pandemic while corporate has asked its operators to step up and do a better job at protecting workers.

Reuters obtained letters between the parties. The franchisees want March’s rent and royalty payments delayed. They also want rent for April and May canceled.

On April 3, that request was denied, according to a letter from the franchisee leadership obtained by the news service.

Franchisees are “deeply passionate about the McDonald’s brand, and this is their livelihood, and we understand that this is certainly a stressful time,” David Tovar, McDonald’s vice president of U.S. communications, told Reuters. “The company has provided unprecedented levels of financial support to U.S. operators to inject liquidity into the system during this crisis.”

In a letter to McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski and USA Head Joseph Erlinger on April 7, the National Owners Association (NAO) on behalf of the franchisees, said the request for help comes amid the global health crisis.

“Because so many owners are alarmed over their financial viability and have been waiting for clarity on a positive, tangible company decision, many believe the trust in the relationship has plummeted,” the NOA wrote.

In response, Erlinger wrote, “If that’s how the NOA seeks to define its relationship with McDonald’s, then in reality, we don’t have a relationship, and I am extremely disappointed and disheartened by this,” the news service reported.

In his letter, Erlinger suggested franchisees could offer a 10 percent bonus for workers over 60 days and take employees’ temperatures when they start their shifts.

The franchisee’s source told Reuters the idea amounted to “grandstanding,” considering how few stores the company operates itself.

The dispute comes one week after McDonald’s reported March sales were off 13.4 percent compared to March 2019.

“Beginning in mid-March, we experienced a significant decline in our results that varies across markets,” the company said in a statement. “The situation remains fluid, and as the duration and scope of COVID-19 continues to evolve, it is not possible to estimate the full extent of the impact on our business at this time.”

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers
10.4K
Personnel

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amid Ordering Boom

Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans
9.3K
Coronavirus

Companies Enlist Lobbyists For Stimulus Funds

Best Buy To Put ~51,000 Staffers On Leave Best Buy To Put ~51,000 Staffers On Leave
7.4K
Retail

Best Buy To Put Approximately 51K Staffers On Temporary Leave

SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far) SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far)
7.3K
Loans

SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far)

SoftBank SoftBank
7.2K
Investments

SoftBank’s Struggling Vision Fund On Track To Lose $16.5B

banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses
5.0K
Banking

Banking On A Rough Earnings Season For Banks

store closed sign store closed sign
4.7K
Retail

Retail Sales Numbers Predict A Cruel April

Apple Apple
4.2K
Apple

Apple Pushes Toward Redesigned iPhone Release

stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks
4.1K
Disbursements

Consumer Stimulus Payments Expected This Week

How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus
4.0K
Fraud Prevention

Securing The New Commerce Normal

Unrolling Mystery Of Toilet Paper Shortage Unrolling Mystery Of Toilet Paper Shortage
4.0K
Coronavirus

Charmin And Unrolling The Mystery Of The Great Toilet Paper Shortage

coronavirus stimulus loans coronavirus stimulus loans
4.0K
Security & Fraud

Why PPP Will Be A Pivot Point For The Future Of Digital Security

coronavirus stimulus money coronavirus stimulus money
3.9K
Coronavirus

IRS Has Sent First Round Of COVID-19 Stimulus Payments

Former Walmart Exec Jamie Iannone Named eBay’s CEO Former Walmart Exec Jamie Iannone Named eBay’s CEO
3.3K
Personnel

eBay Taps Ex-Walmart Exec As CEO

Delta, United airplanes Delta, United airplanes
3.2K
Coronavirus

Airlines Eye Selling Miles For Cash