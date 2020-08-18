NYC Adds Hotel Requirements In COVID Crackdown

Travelers to New York City will now have to fill out coronavirus health forms in order to get keys to their rooms or short-term rentals under a new rule just inked by Mayor Bill de Blasio, Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Aug. 18).

And travelers from high-risk states could find themselves confined to their rooms, with a two-week quarantine order in effect for travelers to New York from 33 different states and jurisdictions with high coronavirus infection rates. Hawaii and the Virgin Islands are the two latest additions to the list.

In a companion move, de Blasio on Tuesday extended the quarantine rule to New Yorkers returning to the city from high-risk states, requiring they stay inside for two weeks as well.

The moves come as New York scrambles to head off a second wave of coronavirus after becoming a global epicenter for the deadly virus this spring.

New York has since succeeded in dramatically flattening the curve, pushing the infection rate down to a single percent, but growing COVID-19 outbreaks across the Sunbelt, California and now the Midwest as well has city officials scrambling to tighten restrictions on travel to and from the Big Apple.

The new rules for hotels come just a few weeks after de Blasio ordered checkpoints manned by law enforcement officials set up at various entry points to the city. Drivers and other travelers are now randomly stopped, and, if they are from high-risk states, they are required to fill out health forms and quarantine for two weeks.

Last month, New York put indoor dining on hold as well, though gyms across the Empire State can now apply for permission to reopen, possibly as early as Aug. 24.

Gyms will be limited to a third of their normal capacity, must require that members wear masks, and that their facilities meet new state ventilation requirements.

“There are health requirements that are in the guidelines that have to be maintained,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.