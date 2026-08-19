Banks Target Repeat Checks That Drive Customers Away

Highlights
A SOLO pilot is testing reusable verification records across participating banks and FinTechs while leaving compliance decisions with each receiving institution.
Participating institutions can use different verification processes; the pilot standardizes how completed work is documented and evaluated.
The project will test whether prior verification can reduce repeated customer checks without requiring institutions to accept another firm’s risk judgment.
A Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN)-observed pilot is testing whether completed customer verification work can be documented in standardized records and evaluated by other financial institutions.