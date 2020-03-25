Coronavirus

Retailers Want Free Rent To Cover COVID-19 Shutdowns

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Mattress Firm and Subway are asking for rent deferments or other solutions

Mattress Firm and Subway are among the major U.S. retailers that don’t want to pay rent in full due to the coronavirus‘ effects on the country’s economy, Bloomberg reported, which could set up a brawl with landlords and officials in the coming weeks as the first of the month approaches.

Both chains are among the many that have had to close stores and slow operations as COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, necessitates less in-person contact amid its contagious tendencies.

The chains are calling for rent reductions as the crisis rolls on with no end in sight in the near future. That could be done through lease amendments, and as April nears, the courts are likely to see a deluge of disputes in this vein between landlords and tenants.

Landlords are pondering what exactly happens to the rent normally paid to them; they can’t afford to skimp on payments forever, saddled with debt as many are, the report noted. The questions as to how that will be addressed are likely to become further muddled, particularly as the current talks in Congress do not address the matter.

Mattress Firm sent its landlords a letter last week offering options for how the situation could be mitigated, according to the report. It said it would pay less in rent in exchange for longer leases, citing the decline in revenue and store closures as reasons, both spurred by the viral pandemic. Mattress Firm has around 2,400 stores in the country.

Subway, with 20,000 locations, has been analyzing various ways to address the problem and sent out a letter to its landlords saying it might not pay rent in full.

Landlords are working to address the issue as well. Irvine, California-based Irvine Company Retail Properties, is letting rent be deferred for 90 days on the condition it’s paid back later, starting next January. Detroit-based Bedrock is waiving rent and fees for three months.

The coronavirus thus far has disrupted almost every aspect of American life as businesses close, people stay home and hospitals overflow with the sick.

——————————–

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL EVENT: THE FUTURE OF HEALTHCARE

On Friday, March 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM (ET) join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster and panelists from leading healthcare organizations for an in-depth discussion about the COVID-19 pandemic, business impact and what this means for the future of healthcare.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

World Health Organization Target Of Hack World Health Organization Target Of Hack
9.6K
Security & Fraud

Hackers Target World Health Organization

The coronavirus continues to effect industries worldwide The coronavirus continues to effect industries worldwide
8.6K
Coronavirus

IOC Mulls Plan To Delay Tokyo Olympics

The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19 The 11 Days That Changed Mindsets On COVID-19
5.5K
Coronavirus

The 11 Days That Changed The Consumer’s COVID-19 Mindset

Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries Apple Plans To Expand App Store To 20 Countries
5.3K
Apple

Apple Plans To Roll Out App Store To 20 Countries

coronavirus-whatsapp-chatbot coronavirus-whatsapp-chatbot
4.8K
Coronavirus

India Launches WhatsApp Chatbot

4.5K
News

Today In Payments: Default Fears Mount As China’s Banks Encourage Loans; Goldman, Morgan Stanley Predict Economic Devastation

4.3K
International

As China’s Banks Encourage Loans, Default Fears Mount

Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout Peer-to-peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout
4.0K
Coronavirus

Peer-To-Peer Lenders Seek BoE Bailout

Predictions for unemployment and recession are high right now among experts Predictions for unemployment and recession are high right now among experts
3.4K
Coronavirus

US Economy Could Lose 5M Jobs In COVID-19 Fallout

apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones apple, stores, retail, repair, iPhones
3.3K
Apple

Apple Customers Can’t Get Devices Back Until Stores Reopen

Pentagon Pentagon
3.3K
Coronavirus

Pentagon Bumps Up Periodic Payments To Contractors

coronavirus economic impact coronavirus economic impact
3.1K
Coronavirus

Fed To Offer Credit Help To Stem Economic Losses For Business, Households

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand
2.8K
Retail

Hasbro Stock Spikes Amid Strong Demand

Facebook officials allegedly knew about ad issues, according to a lawsuit Facebook officials allegedly knew about ad issues, according to a lawsuit
2.8K
Facebook

Lawsuit Says Facebook Officials Knew About Ad Metric Issues And Did Nothing

Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets Fed Could Issue COVID-19 Money Via eWallets
2.7K
Coronavirus

US House Wants Economic Stimulus Payments To Leverage eWallets