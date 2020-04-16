Coronavirus

Uber Eats Sees 59 Pct Spike In European Grocery Delivery

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Uber Eats Sees 59 Pct. Spike In Grocery Delivery

As much of Europe remains on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Uber Eats experienced a 59 percent spike in grocery delivery orders in March compared with February, helping it offset the losses caused by closed restaurants.

“Everything that we are doing on grocery and convenience is driven by the fact that we are seeing strong consumer appetites from new consumption trends, people who are confined and cannot go out,” European General Manager Stephane Ficaja told Reuters in a Thursday (April 16) report.

Stores wanting to sign on with Uber Eats doubled in March as grocery markets and convenience stores searched for new ways to serve customers duirng the lockdown. Online meal delivery orders were down in March across the sector, prompting companies to look into new ways to generate revenue.

Uber Eats now has some 1,000 grocery and convenience stores in Europe using the app and over 3,500 worldwide, Ficaja said, which is helping to meet extensive demand for essential food and household items in Britain, France, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Sweden.

Uber Eats, the food delivery spinoff of ride-hailing service Uber, recently partnered with French supermarket Carrefour to help people in Paris get food, toiletries and cleaning products in about a half-hour. And in Spain, Uber Eats teamed up with the service station Galp to deliver in 15 cities including Madrid, Valencia and Seville.

“As we face this crisis, we have a duty to come up with new solutions,” said Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, executive director of eCommerce, data and digital transformation at Carrefour. She said Uber Eats enabled the market to bring necessities to people in a way that is safe as well as convenient.

In Britain, Uber Eats has nine networks of convenience stores and over 700 shops on its platform, and is in talks with other retailers and supermarket groups, Ficaja said.

“Classic online channels are mostly completely saturated,” he said. “Our offer is a bit different; it’s a smaller basket, smaller ticket, faster delivery.”

Lyft announced that it was going to move into on-demand delivery of groceries and other essential products. The service will first be rolled out in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Orlando, Phoenix, San Francisco, San Diego, San Antonio and Seattle, but could later expand to more locations once the company finds more partners.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far) SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far)
10.9K
Loans

SBA On PPP Numbers: One Million Loans, $247B (So Far)

Best Buy To Put ~51,000 Staffers On Leave Best Buy To Put ~51,000 Staffers On Leave
10.9K
Retail

Best Buy To Put Approximately 51K Staffers On Temporary Leave

store closed sign store closed sign
6.9K
Retail

March Retail Sales’ 8.7 Pct Decline Predicts A Cruel April

home fitness online home fitness online
4.8K
Retail

Does The Fitness Biz’s Digital Shift Have Post-COVID-19 Endurance?

4.1K
Coronavirus

Agility, Adaptability Are Greatest Strengths Amid Crisis

3.4K
API

JPMorgan On Corporate Treasurers And Their ‘Digitization Journey’

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
3.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Andreessen Horowitz To Start $450M Crypto Fund; FBI Warns Of Virus Crypto Scams

Afterpay Announces Spike In Customers Afterpay Announces Spike In Customers
3.3K
Buy Now Pay Later

Afterpay Customer Base Increases 283 Pct From Same Quarter Last Year

Gig economy workers coronavirus Gig economy workers coronavirus
3.0K
Gig Economy

COVID-19’s Impact On The Gig Economy

Amazon Stock Surges 20 Pct. During COVID-19 Amazon Stock Surges 20 Pct. During COVID-19
3.0K
Retail

Amazon Stock Surges 20 Pct. During COVID-19 Pandemic

US Production Sees Biggest Decline Since 1946 US Production Sees Biggest Decline Since 1946
2.9K
Economy

Fed: US Production Sees Biggest Decline Since 1946

How COVID-19 Has Impacted Consumer Spending How COVID-19 Has Impacted Consumer Spending
2.8K
Coronavirus

Consumers Shift Spend To Digital, But Buy Less

Citi Citi
2.8K
Earnings

Citi Increases Loss Reserves, Enhances Digital Capabilities

Verizon To Buy Video Conferencing Firm BlueJeans Verizon To Buy Video Conferencing Firm BlueJeans
2.7K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Verizon Buying Video-Conferencing Firm BlueJeans, Reportedly For About $400M

Internal Revenue Service Internal Revenue Service
2.7K
Coronavirus

IRS Launches ‘Get My Payment’ Site To Track COVID-19 Stimulus Payments