Best-in-Class Issuers Use Seven Strategies to Boost Customer Lifetime Value, Study Finds

Card issuing — once the province of big banks — is changing, as issuers move beyond basic transaction services to stay competitive. In the process, they face growing demands for digital-first experiences, seamless integrations and data-driven personalization.

What sets best-in-class card issuers apart? One metric makes all the difference: customer lifetime value (CLTV). PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest research finds that high-CLTV issuers outperform their peers in revenue, customer engagement and long-term success. While 3 in 10 issuers report an average CLTV of just $1,000, 21% achieve $2,500 or more — unlocking a significant competitive edge.

What’s driving this success? Diverse monetization strategies, embedded financial services, and a strong focus on data-driven personalization. In fact, 31% of issuers cite advanced customization as crucial to a best-in-class platform. High-CLTV issuers also lead the way by integrating flex credentials, personalized financial products and seamless digital experiences. With 75% of top issuers planning platform upgrades within the next two years, the race for innovation is on.

“The Best-In-Class Modern Card Issuer: Driving Customer Lifetime Value Through Innovation,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Visa DPS collaboration, examines the critical factors that drive high CLTV, drawing on insights from a survey of 451 executives who hold heads of payment roles at U.S.-based bank and non-bank card issuers. Comprised of information from the survey, held from Dec. 13, 2024, to Jan. 17, 2025, the report provides a roadmap for card issuers looking to increase revenue, enhance customer relationships and achieve a competitive edge.

Inside “The Best-In-Class Modern Card Issuer: Driving Customer Lifetime Value Through Innovation”:

How best-in-class issuers are designing smarter monetization models that go beyond transaction fees

The role of embedded financial solutions in increasing engagement and deepening customer relationships

Why co-branding partnerships are a game-changer for issuers looking to enhance loyalty and brand differentiation

What innovations are reshaping the competitive landscape, from flex credentials to AI-driven insights

The Best-In-Class Modern Card Issuer: Driving Customer Lifetime Value Through Innovation By completing this form, I have read and acknowledged the Terms and Conditions and agree that PYMNTS may contact me at the email address above. Δ

The ability to increase revenue from multiple sources — beyond basic transaction fees — distinguishes best-in-class issuers, as does embedded financial services and a data-driven approach to personalization. This report includes crucial insights shaping tomorrow’s most successful card-issuing strategies.