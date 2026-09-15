Social Media Shapes Gen Z Credit Card Switching

Highlights
Credit card discovery is moving beyond issuer-controlled channels, with social media and influencers playing a larger role among Gen Z switchers.
Young cardholders are more willing to switch and quicker to narrow their choices, raising the value of getting into the consideration set early.
Rewards still drive switching, but Gen Z’s emphasis on digital experience is bringing card economics, discovery and engagement closer together.
For Generation Z, the search for a new credit card is extending beyond bank websites, comparison sites and direct mail into social feeds, where influencers are becoming another source of information about which cards are worth considering.