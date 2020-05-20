Credit Unions

NEW DATA: How Credit Unions Fare Against Challenger Banks

By
Posted on

Brick-and-mortar presence used to give credit unions (CUs) a competitive edge over digital-only challenger banks. PYMNTS research shows that 41.5 percent of CU members believe that being unable to visit branch locations represents one way in which using challenger banks would make their banking experiences worse.

This competitive edge has disappeared in recent months, however. COVID-19 has forced many CUs to limit their brick-and-mortar hours of operation or close their branches completely, leaving CU members to rely primarily — and sometimes exclusively — on their CUs’ digital banking options.

So, how can credit unions work to stand out from their competitors when every bank is digital-first?

This is just one of the key questions PYMNTS sought to answer in the Credit Union Innovation Playbook: Challenger Banks Edition, in collaboration with PSCU. We surveyed more than 4,000 CU members, CU leaders and FinTech executives about why they believe challenger banks may have an upper hand when it comes to digital banking innovation and why it might help them gain a competitive edge over credit unions and FinTechs.

Our findings show that many CU executives are concerned that their members might feel tempted to switch to challenger banks — and their fears are not unfounded. Three out of 10 CU members say they would be interested in banking with PayPal, and two out of 10 would be interested in using banking services offered by large technology firms.

The primary draw of challenger banks like these is that many consumers believe they would be able to offer easier-to-use, more convenient services than CUs, with 35.9 percent of CU members saying as much. Thirty-two percent are also intrigued by challenger banks’ online services, and 28.9 percent say they believe challenger banks’ mobile apps would be of higher quality. This wide assortment of digital services places added pressure on CUs to enhance their own digital banking capabilities — especially now that they have become central to their mid-pandemic member outreach efforts.

The Playbook details how they can tailor their innovation plans to help maximize consumers’ digital banking access and stand out from up-and-coming challenger banks and FinTechs.

To learn more about how CUs can use innovation to differentiate themselves in an all-digital-first banking environment, download the report.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative
26.3K
Delivery

FedEx, Microsoft Team On Shipping Initiative

Square app Square app
17.2K
SMBs

BoA Downgrades Square Over SMB Sector Concerns

FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender
9.3K
Security & Fraud

FTC Refunds $12M To Consumer Victims Of Bogus Online Trial Memberships

AI Deployed To Help Expand India's Healthcare Services AI Deployed To Help Expand India's Healthcare Services
9.1K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Deployed To Help Expand India’s Healthcare Services

8.0K
News

Today In Payments: Grubhub Says No Deal, But Negotiations Continue; SoftBank Posts $18B Loss As Jack Ma Exits Board

stimulus check stimulus check
7.5K
Coronavirus

IRS Stimulus Check Round 2, Will It Happen?

Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools
6.9K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard Launches Anti-Fraud Measures At Gas Pumps

6.4K
Retail

Amazon Eyes JCPenney Buy

Uber Uber
5.5K
Ridesharing

Uber Refocuses Business, Cuts 3K Jobs

Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is 'Wake-Up Call' Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is 'Wake-Up Call'
5.4K
Economy

Jamie Dimon: Pandemic Is ‘Wake-Up Call’ For Inclusive Recovery

Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency
4.2K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: FalconX Notches $17M In Funding; Venezuelans Now Can Use Bitcoin At POS Terminals

Brex Notches $150M For Expense Management Tools Brex Notches $150M For Expense Management Tools
4.2K
Investments

Brex Notches $150M To Advance Expense Management Tools

Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, Jobs Program Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, Jobs Program
4.1K
Economy

Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, COVID-19 Jobs Program

Thierry Breton says Facebook needs to crack down on misinformation Thierry Breton says Facebook needs to crack down on misinformation
3.8K
Facebook

Breton: Facebook Could See More Regulation If Misinformation Continues

LA Fitness LA Fitness
3.8K
Retail

Safety First As LA Fitness, Other Gyms Plan Reopenings