Credit Unions

PSCU Delivers 16.7 Pct Top-Line Growth In FY20

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
PSCU Delivers 16.7 Pct Top-Line Growth In FY20

PSCU, a credit union service organization (CUSO), reports revenue of $582.5 million for the 2020 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, a top-line growth of 16.7 percent, the company said in a statement on Thursday (Oct. 29).

Chuck Fagan, president and chief executive officer of PSCU, said its financial strength this year stems from “our people – our greatest asset” and to CU members’ “enduring trust in PSCU.”

Fagan added that PSCU is planning capital expenditures that will benefit “our owners’ growth and service experience,” while at the same time “providing a healthy patronage dividend” with a bigger percentage in cash.

The company’s growth was driven by retention, sales and expansion to new markets, with an eye on innovative technology to benefit its owner credit unions. New CUs joined PSCU in record numbers this year, the company said.

Key 2020 highlights include a relationship with Jack Henry & Associates; enhanced solutions through Lumin Digital, CU Recovery and The Loan Service Center; expansion of contactless cards; focus on solutions including Enhanced Fraud Services, DX Mobile and QuickAssist; and investment in advanced technology and security tools.

“While 2021 will bring uncertainty, PSCU is uniquely positioned to further our growth trajectory and consistently deliver for our credit unions,” Fagan said. “As we continue to execute on our holistic strategic plan, we are confident our industry-leading combination of talent, resources and solutions – along with the investments we have made over the last several years by leveraging feedback from our Owners and Advisory Groups – has created a strong, diverse portfolio that addresses the evolving needs of our credit unions and their members during these difficult times and well into the future.”

On behalf of PSCU, Glynn Frechette, senior vice president of Advisors Plus Consulting, contributed to PYMNTS' report, “What Did You Change?” He said that PSCU recognized an opportunity when the pandemic hit and started tracking data on digital shifts and trends, sharing the results with its CUs and the market.

In PYMNTS' latest Credit Union Tracker, Andrea Mosher, senior vice president of lending at Lake Trust Credit Union, discussed how access to funds can be accelerated by using remote check capture and digital payroll processing.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

postmates, LA Rams, real time delivery
8.8K
Retail

Postmates Launches On-Demand Shop Selling LA Rams Gear

New UBS Portfolio Focuses $200M On FinTechs
2.7K
Fintech Investments

New UBS Portfolio Focuses $200M On FinTechs

Bitcoin Daily: Bahamas Takes Digital Sand Dollar Nationwide; J.P. Morgan Sees Upside In Bitcoin If It Competes With Gold; Crypto Customers Pour $586M In New Deposits Into Silvergate Bank In 3Q
2.3K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bahamas Takes Digital Sand Dollar Nationwide; JPMC Sees Upside In Bitcoin

Red Hat: Banks Need To Reinvent Themselves
1.9K
Banking

Red Hat: Incumbent Banks Need To Reinvent Themselves

1.9K
Payment Methods

Hands Off: Touchless, Contactless Payments Drive Consumer Safety Preferences

1.8K
Economy

Locked Down And Looking Up: New Predictions On Pandemic Recovery

1.7K
Healthcare

Contactless Interactions Help Healthcare Providers Recoup Revenue In COVID-19 Age

1.6K
Cross-border Payments

Citi Says Pandemic Has Accelerated Cross-Border Payments

1.6K
Regulation

Big Tech Compliance Tracker: Google Encounters Justice Department Suit; UK CMA Chief Wants Gov’t To Create Digital Regulator

1.5K
Investments

Ghost Kitchen Firm Ordermark Nets $120M Led By Softbank

1.5K
B2B Payments

Healthcare Payments Prepare For Post-Pandemic Overhaul

1.5K
ANTITRUST

Regulators Reckon With Big Tech Global Hysteria

Kroger Takes On Digital, Jumbotail Nets $11M
1.5K
Commerce

Today In Food: Kroger Takes On Digital, B2B Grocer Jumbotail Nets $11M And Dunkin' To Possibly Go-Private

Speed Bumps Ahead For Payments Stocks?
1.4K
Stock Index

PayPal, Other Payments Stocks Slide Amid Economy, COVID Fears

1.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Visa To Acquire YellowPepper To Expand Network of Networks In LATAM