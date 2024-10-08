NuMark Credit Union Chooses Atleos to Upgrade ATM Offerings

Self-service banking provider NCR Atleos has launched a collaboration with NuMark Credit Union.

“As member expectations continue to evolve, we are committed to providing a digitally optimized, seamless experience for members wherever they interact with us, including through the branch and self-service touchpoints,” Jessica Mellen, chief operations officer of NuMark, said in a news release Tuesday (Oct. 8).

“Partnering with Atleos will allow us to boost efficiencies and quickly deliver new services and innovations to our members, all while maximizing security, compliance and availability. We are confident this strategic shift will provide a competitive advantage as we continue to grow.”

According to the release, the Chicago-area NuMark has chosen Atleos’ ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) and ITM as a Service (ITMaaS) offerings to modernize their branch network, “enhancing self-service banking for members while increasing operational efficiencies.”

ITMs, or interactive teller machines, the companies said, meld the functionality of an ATM with “an expanded set of teller transactions,” such as video assistance.

“The credit union was looking for a partner that could help transform the branch experience, while optimizing the physical locations and enhancing digital components,” the release said.

“With Atleos’ ATMaaS and ITMaaS solutions, the credit union will transfer complete responsibility of its fleet, including distribution, installation, maintenance and cash management to the experts at Atleos, expanding member services while reducing complexities and costs.”

Atleos launched a similar partnership with the Grow Financial Federal Credit Union earlier this year, PYMNTS reported.

In other credit union (CU) news, PYMNTS wrote last week about the level of interest by younger consumers in patronizing these financial institutions and community banks.

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence shows that 52% of Gen Z and millennial consumers were weighing a switch to community banks, with 47% looking to CUs as viable alternatives.

“The trend underscored a growing dissatisfaction with the impersonal service often associated with larger banks,” PYMNTS wrote.

“While effective digital capabilities remain a priority, personalized service is becoming equally vital. Nearly half of Gen Z consumers said they would change banks for tailored financial guidance and spend management tools. This reflects a broader demand for FIs to provide unique, purposeful support rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.”

A little more than one-fifth of retail banking consumers pointed to poor customer service as the chief reason for closing their accounts. That means that community banks and CUs, known for their personal touch, are well-poised to draw in this demographic by making digital innovation and service a priority.