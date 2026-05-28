AI Forces Credit Unions to Rethink, Not Replace, Old Tech

Highlights
Credit unions are revisiting legacy payment systems instead of discarding them outright.
Velera’s Cody Banks said trust and resiliency still favor incumbent financial institutions.
Instant payments and AI are pressuring institutions to modernize through partnerships and orchestration.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Velera’s Cody Banks
Cody Banks is the senior vice president of product experience and enablement at Velera, a credit union service organization and an integrated financial technology solutions provider.
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artificial intelligence, credit unions, Featured News, News, partnerships, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, real time payments, Technology, Velera, video, WhatsNextInPaymentsSeries, What’s Next in Payments: Legacy Becomes Leverage 2026