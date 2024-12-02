Orbital Debuts Dashboard to Track Stablecoin Payment Trends

Blockchain-based payments solutions company Orbital has announced the launch of its Stablecoin Payments Dashboard.

The new offering is designed to provide users with insights into stablecoin payment trends, Orbital said in a news release Monday (Dec. 2), coming at a time when stablecoins are increasingly used in things like peer-to-peer transactions and cross-border B2B payments.

“Stablecoins are transforming global commerce, but businesses lack clarity on how to leverage them effectively for consumer payments,” said Luke Wingfield Digby, co-founder of Orbital and head of the company’s research team.

“Our new dashboard fills this gap, providing actionable insights on which tokens, blockchains, and exchanges are driving consumer adoption in this fast-evolving space.”

According to the release, the dashboard tracks stablecoin adoption for payments use cases by analyzing “consumer-size transactions” of up to $10,000. Working with blockchain analytics firm Artemis.xyz, the dashboard filters out unrelated activity such as DeFi and speculative trades, to ensure “accurate insights into payment trends,” Orbital said.

Aside from on-chain data, Orbital plans to integrate other data sources for a broader view of stablecoin use across industries and regions, giving businesses actionable insights into stablecoin payment behavior.

The platform is launching days after the news that stablecoins had achieved record market value. A report last week by Bloomberg News showed the market capitalization for the digital, dollar-pegged currencies jumping 46% this year to a record $190 billion.

Tether, issuer of USDT — the world’s largest stablecoin — has seen that token’s circulation rise to almost $133 billion, accounting for nearly three-quarters of the stablecoin market, while companies like Stripe and PayPal have gotten into the stablecoin business.

The Bloomberg report also argued that those efforts could stop another major market crash, such as the $19 billion collapse of TerraUSD two years ago. It’s a trend being driven in part by enthusiasm about stablecoins in cross-border payments.

“Blockchain solutions and stablecoins — I don’t like to use the term crypto because this is more about FinTech — they’ve found product-market fit in cross-border payments,” Sheraz Shere, GM payments and commerce at Solana Foundation, told PYMNTS earlier this year. “You get the disintermediation, you get the speed, you get the transparency, you get extremely low cost.”