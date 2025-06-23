ProCap Financial SPAC Highlights Custody Issue for Corporate Bitcoin Treasuries

Highlights
Crypto custody is a complex challenge for businesses adopting bitcoin, involving technical, legal and security risks.
Institutional adoption is growing, as shown by ProCap Financial’s $1 billion bitcoin treasury SPAC deal, but companies still face gaps in traditional banking support, insurance and regulatory clarity.
Corporate crypto strategy now intersects accounting, regulation and risk management, with evolving standards and increasing interest from legacy institutions, although full-service custody remains limited.
Bitcoin is stored on the blockchain.
