Strategy, GameStop Lead $50 Billion Institutional Surge Into Bitcoin as Treasury Asset

Highlights
Bitcoin has evolved from a niche asset to a mainstream institutional-grade investment, with Fortune 500 companies, like Strategy and GameStop among others, allocating billions to bitcoin holdings, transforming corporate treasuries into crypto-forward financial operations.
Companies are leveraging complex financial instruments (e.g., convertible notes, structured products, bitcoin-backed loans) to gain crypto exposure, potentially blurring the line between financial innovation and speculative risk.
The role of corporate treasurers is expanding beyond traditional finance to include crypto expertise, risk governance, and digital asset strategy, prompting a critical reevaluation of bitcoin's place on balance sheets — as a hedge, speculative asset, or branding signal — based on a company’s unique financial profile.
In the early days of bitcoin, it was hard to imagine Fortune 500 treasury teams doing anything more than monitoring its unpredictable price swings out of casual interest.
See More In: Bitcoin, BlackRock, Blockchain, CLARITY Act, crypto regulation, Cryptocurrency, digital assets, Gamestop, Investments, News, PYMNTS News, strategy, The Blockchain Group, treasury