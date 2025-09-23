Stripe and Visa Team to Power Fold Bitcoin Credit Card

Bitcoin financial services company Fold has picked Stripe to help launch its new credit card.

The Fold Bitcoin Credit Card, announced Tuesday (Sept. 23), is a Visa-issued, bitcoin-only rewards product that lets users accumulate the cryptocurrency with each purchase.

“Our credit card offers clear and compelling value and makes bitcoin easily accessible to everyone,” said Will Reeves, Fold’s founder, chairman and CEO.

“There are no categories to manage, no tokens to stake, no exchange account or balance requirements; just real bitcoin, earned automatically with every purchase. It’s simple enough for someone new to bitcoin, but built with the transparency and control early adopters expect. This is the kind of financial tool we’ve always believed bitcoin could power, and with Stripe’s infrastructure and Visa’s global reach, we can finally deliver it at scale.”

The release noted that Fold’s integration with Stripe Issuing marks a milestone in the company’s product development, reflecting rising demand for the integration of digital assets and consumer financial tools.

“Fold’s bitcoin rewards, paired with Visa’s scale and security, gives consumers a safe, simple way to earn bitcoin as they shop,” said Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa. “With the Fold Bitcoin Credit Card, cardholders can earn bitcoin anywhere Visa is accepted.”

The new card follows February’s release of the Fold Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card, also in collaboration with Visa.

Meanwhile, Stripe earlier this month teamed with crypto investment firm Paradigm to launch a “payments-first blockchain” called Tempo that is optimized for stablecoins and real-world payments.

Paradigm Co-Founder and Managing Partner Matt Huang wrote in a blog post that much of the existing crypto infrastructure is focused on trading and that Tempo will instead be centered around payments. He added that the company wants to offer a way for large enterprises to go on-chain.

“We are excited to further crypto’s ability to tackle real-world use cases including global payments and payroll, remittances, tokenized deposits for 24/7 settlement, embedded financial accounts, microtransactions, agentic payments and more,” Huang said.

Stripe Co-Founder and CEO Patrick Collison wrote in a post on X that his company decided to help incubate Tempo after finding that existing blockchains aren’t optimized for stablecoins and high-throughput, low-latency payments.

“For example, it’s valuable for real-world financial applications that fees be denominated in a fiat currency that makes sense to the user, but existing blockchains denominate their fees in blockchain-specific tokens,” Collison said.