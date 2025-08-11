Trump Family’s Crypto Venture Targets $1.5 Billion Deal

Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial is reportedly pitching investors on a new project.

The firm aims to create a public company that would hold its WLFI tokens and hopes to raise around $1.5 billion for the venture, Bloomberg News reported Saturday (Aug. 9), citing sources familiar with the matter.

Those sources say major investors in the technology and cryptocurrency sectors have been approached for the deal, with discussions rapidly proceeding.

World Liberty, whose website lists the President Donald Trump as “co-founder emeritus,” announced last year plans to debut a crypto-lending app and currently offers USD1, a dollar-backed stablecoin. The company has raised funds via sales of its WLFI token, which was originally planned to be a non-transferable governance token but is now scheduled to become tradable on the open market, Bloomberg added.

The report also notes that digital-asset treasury companies — firms that raise funds to buy cryptocurrencies — have announced plans to raise an estimated $79 billion in bitcoin purchases alone thus far this year.

That’s thanks in part to Trump’s advancement of a pro-crypto agenda, with the president last month signing a bill into law that regulates dollar-pegged stablecoins. Trump’s family, meanwhile, has been expanding their crypto sector footprint, with a mining project and plans for digital-asset exchange-traded funds.

In other crypto-related news, PYMNTS wrote last week about the evolution of stablecoins, whose proponents envision “a future where the next chapter of blockchain-based finance may be characterized by digital assets embedded invisibly into payment flows, settling trades, paying suppliers, moving remittances, all without end users needing to know or care about the underlying technology.”

However, that report added, there are still some unresolved obstacles preventing a more bullish case for stablecoins, such as the cybersecurity risks inherent in blockchain systems, and the liquidity crises that could appear if stablecoin redemptions spike during market stress.

There’s also the question of interoperability, with the stablecoin landscape being fragmented across multiple blockchains, with a range of technical standards and security levels. For wider adoption, some level of harmonization will be required, whether via technical protocols, industry standards or regulatory changes.

“Yet the sector’s momentum, measured across this week’s headlines alone, suggests that stablecoins are not just waiting around to become a core component of global transaction flows,” the report continued.

“Instead, they’re partnering, building and plugging themselves into traditional finance, with the goal of reshaping not just how money moves but the store of value itself.”