CISA, FBI, NSA Warn on China’s Spy Network

A group of intelligence agencies is warning about the rise of China’s “global espionage systems.”

The warning came from agencies that include the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the FBI and the National Security Agency (NSA) in the form of an advisory highlighting the way state-backed hackers such as Salt Typhoon penetrate networks around the world, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 27) press release.

“Instead of just spying, groups like Salt Typhoon are now burrowing deep into critical infrastructure networks worldwide,” said Frankie Sclafani, director of cybersecurity enablement at managed detection and response vendor Deepwatch, Dark Reading reported Thursday (Aug. 28). “This isn’t just about stealing data; it’s about gaining long-term access for potential disruption.”

While the advisory outlined a range of advanced persistent threats (APTs), the agencies said this activity overlaps with Salt Typhoon, known for its attacks on global telecom infrastructure, according to the report. The advisory looked at the details of how these attacks are carried out, including some previously unknown insights into the Chinese government’s cyber operations.

“The advisory outlines how Chinese state-sponsored actors are exploiting vulnerabilities in routers used by telecommunications providers and other infrastructure operators,” the release said. “These actors often take steps to evade detection and maintain persistent access, particularly across telecommunications, transportation, lodging and military networks.

While these fraudsters focus on large backbone routers of major telecommunications providers as well as provider and customer edge routers, they also use compromised devices and trusted connections to gain entry into other networks, according to the advisory.

“These actors often modify routers to maintain persistent, long-term access to networks,” the advisory said.

Meanwhile, the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Vendors and Vulnerabilities: The Cyberattack Squeeze on Mid-Market Firms” found that 57% of middle-market firms, defined as having annual revenue between $100 million and $1 billion, devote just 1% to 2% of annual revenue to combating social engineering threats. Additionally, 25% spend 3% to 5%, and 13% spend less than 1%.

Smaller companies, paradoxically, often invest more proportionally in cybersecurity. Among companies with revenues of $100 million to $400 million, more than 60% devote at least 3%, with 9% spending as much as 6% to 8%.