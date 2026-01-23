Congress Warns of AI-Driven Cyber Threats Ahead of Major US Events

Highlights
A U.S. congressional hearing found that threats are converging as cyberattacks, AI and physical systems now intersect, creating scalable, hard-to-trace risks with potential for cascading and systemic disruption.
Banks and payment providers depend on the same critical infrastructure and face rising AI-driven fraud, making them vulnerable even when not directly targeted.
Effective defense now requires cross-sector collaboration, AI governance and operational resilience, not just traditional cybersecurity and perimeter defense.
Hackers only need to get it right once to wreak havoc.