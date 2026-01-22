Supply Chain Cyberattack Puts Big Tech’s Engineering Secrets at Risk

Highlights
A ransomware group is claiming to have accessed 3D CAD models, circuit board designs and engineering documentation for planned products from a host of tech companies and is threatening to ransom them off.
The breach highlights how deeply embedded third-party providers have become in global ecosystems, allowing attackers to impact major companies indirectly even when their internal defenses are strong.
Traditional controls can’t keep up with expanded attack surfaces, pushing companies toward continuous, AI-supported oversight of vendors and reflecting the reality of distributed, data-sharing supply chains.
If enterprise cybersecurity has a primary fault line, it is the supply chain.