Banks Can’t Fight AI Fraud With Yesterday’s Rules

Highlights
Entersekt says financial institutions are buying AI because fraud and onboarding problems have become more painful, not because they want another technology experiment.
CIO Richard Bailey argues that AI is evolving from an “aspirin” into an “antiviral” that continuously adapts as fraud tactics change.
Trust, explainability and governed data may prove harder to replicate than AI models themselves.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments With Entersekt’s Richard Bailey
Richard Bailey is chief information officer at Entersekt, overseeing technology strategy and innovation for the digital identity and fraud prevention provider.