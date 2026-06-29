World Cup Gives Cross-Border Payments Their Super Bowl Moment

Highlights
World Cup commerce creates an unusual mix of high-value purchases, unfamiliar payment methods and first-time buyers that can expose weaknesses in fraud controls.
Cross-border payments succeed or fail on localization, including domestic acquiring, preferred payment methods and approval optimization.
Payment orchestration is becoming a practical tool for managing fraud, routing and authorization performance during large global events.
Watch more: The Digital Shift With Spreedly’s Justin Benson
Justin Benson is CEO of Spreedly, where he oversees the company’s strategy for payment orchestration, network tokenization and global payments infrastructure.