Data Privacy and Access Emerge as Flashpoints in Open Banking Debate

Highlights
The most critical issues around data access and privacy are spotlighted now in comments to regulators filed ahead of final rulemaking.
Public and private sector financial services participants urge clear, flexible standards to ensure small institutions and consumers are not disadvantaged.
The outcome will affect not just regulatory compliance, but the real-world structure of open banking in the United States.
The deadline is not till Oct. 21, but ongoing public and private sector commentary on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s 1033 rule reveals early contours of an intense policy debate over consumer data access.