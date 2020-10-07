Digital-First Banking

Today In Digital-First Banking: Alacriti Collaborates With The Clearing House For RTP; Bank of America Rolls Out Treasury APIs

Today In Digital-First Banking: Alacriti Collaborates With The Clearing House For RTP

In today’s top news in digital-first banking, Alacriti is teaming with The Clearing House to help with the adoption of real-time payments (RTP), while Bank of America is rolling out three new business treasury-focused application programming interfaces (APIs). Plus, Oracle Banking Payments announced it is supporting SWIFT’s newest service.

Alacriti, The Clearing House Team To Push Real-Time Payments Adoption

Alacriti is joining forces with The Clearing House to fuel adoption of real-time payments throughout the banking vertical. The FinTech indicated that it would be working with The Clearing House on a new venture to “foster real-time payments” in the banking and credit union (CU) sectors. The venture brings together the cloud-based platform of Alacriti with the Real-Time Payments network built by The Clearing House.

Bank Of America Launches Business Treasury APIs

Bank of America is launching three new APIs as it supports the rising demand for live data and processing in business treasury. The new APIs assist with retrieving check images, obtaining reports and foreign exchange (FX) settlement. For instance, clients can directly manage cross-border payments by beginning with one cross-border transaction or collecting payments into one settlement with the FX settlement API.

Oracle, SWIFT Add Fast Cross-Border Payments For SMBs

Oracle Banking Payments announced that it is supporting SWIFT’s newest service to accelerate simple international cross-border payments for consumer markets as well as small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Europe-based SWIFT offers a network that lets financial institutions (FIs) transmit data about financial transactions in a safe, dependable and standardized arena.

DBS, Standard Chartered To Launch Trade Finance Registry

Standard Chartered and DBS Group are rolling out a digital trade finance registry along with 12 other Singapore financial institutions. DBS Bank recently joined forces with business cloud software platform Infor to add new digital trade finance functions to Infor’s network, with an eye toward accelerating payments. Standard Chartered recently introduced Banking-as-a-Service options under an initiative named nexus.

