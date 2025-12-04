Clearing House Marks Record $2.97 Trillion Day of Payments

The Clearing House says its three payment networks achieved record results in November.

“The performance across the CHIPS, EPN, and RTP networks in November reflects the strong growth across all types of digital payments and the immense trust the financial industry places in The Clearing House’s payment systems,” Pat Antonacci, the organization’s chief product officer, said in a Thursday (Dec. 4) news release.

“Setting new milestones for value and volume across real time, ACH and wire payments validates the investments we’ve made to support efficiency, resiliency, and innovation across the U.S. payments ecosystem.”

According to the release, the CHIPS clearing and settling network on Nov. 28 set new single-day records for wire payments volume and value. The network processed 1.21 million payments that day, surpassing the previous record by 12%. Those transactions represented $2.97 trillion in payment value, breaking a record in place since the 2008 financial crisis.

Meanwhile, the RTP network — which The Clearing House says is the largest instant payment system in the U.S. — surpassed $1.3 trillion in total payments for 2025 in November, up 428% from the previous year. The network had in October set a new single-day record on Oct. 3, processing upwards of 1.8 million transactions valued at $5.2 billion.

And the EPN network, a private-sector ACH system that sends or receives approximately 62% of ACH payments, set a single-day value record on Nov. 26, with $362.9 billion in payments, overtaking the previous high reached on Oct. 29.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS wrote last month about the misconceptions surrounding real-time payments that has kept banks from adopting them.

“Real-time payment networks such as the RTP Network and FedNow are among the safest rails in modern finance, with fraud rates that are a fraction of those found in checks and wire transfers,” that report said. “Yet anxiety, not evidence, still shapes how many institutions approach faster payments.”

Research from a PYMNTS Intelligence report, “Reality Check: Fact vs. Fiction in Real-Time Payments Fraud,” found that worries about scams and unauthorized transfers continues to hinder adoption, even as the facts point in the other direction.

Many banks continue to function in “receive-only” mode, a halfway commitment that restricts the promise of instant settlement. The report contends that the gap between perception and performance, not fraud itself, is now the industry’s biggest obstacle to growth.

According to the report, data from the Association for Financial Professionals found that just 2% of firms reported fraud on RTP or FedNow, compared 63% reporting check fraud.

“In April 2025, out of 35 million RTP transactions, only 123 fraud cases were reported, a rate far below ACH or wire transfers,” PYMNTS added. “Most incidents were minor, and only 3% of financial institutions described the impact as ‘significant.’”