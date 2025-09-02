NMI’s New CEO Says AI Will Decide Who Wins in Embedded Payments

Highlights
Embedded payments are becoming seamless, but complexity in risk and operations remains a challenge.
NMI’s platform balances flexibility and scale, enabling partners to decide where to play on the risk-return spectrum.
New CEO Steve Pinado brings deep B2B and payments experience, and tells Karen Webster that he’s focused on scaling NMI’s reach and making embedded payments more efficient.
Payments are becoming submerged into everyday life, almost invisible to the end consumer. From ride-hailing apps to software platforms that handle transactions in the background, embedded payments have moved from a trend to a standard expectation.
