Rising Fees Undercut Instant Payout Momentum
Instant payouts are gaining traction as more recipients choose to receive money immediately. According to From Fast to Sticky: Why Instant Payouts Win Repeat Customers, a November 2025 PYMNTS Intelligence study produced in collaboration with Ingo Payments, more than half of individuals who receive instant payments at least once choose instant as their most used method for receiving funds. Waiting is losing its appeal when technology can deliver money in minutes.