Instant Payouts Turn One-Time Users Into Lifelong Loyalists
“From Fast to Sticky: Why Instant Payouts Win Repeat Customers,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments, reveals how the speed and affordability of payouts are reshaping customer loyalty. Drawing on a survey of more than 4,000 U.S. adults, including over 2,200 disbursement recipients, the report shows that getting paid instantly is no longer a convenience but an expectation that keeps users coming back. When recipients experience the ease and reliability of instant payouts, they overwhelmingly continue to use the payment method. Nearly six in 10 recipients who try instant once make it their preferred way to receive funds, and for those who depend on disbursements as core income, that number climbs even higher.