Instant Payouts Turn One-Time Users Into Lifelong Loyalists

“From Fast to Sticky: Why Instant Payouts Win Repeat Customers,” a collaboration between PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments, reveals how the speed and affordability of payouts are reshaping customer loyalty. Drawing on a survey of more than 4,000 U.S. adults, including over 2,200 disbursement recipients, the report shows that getting paid instantly is no longer a convenience but an expectation that keeps users coming back. When recipients experience the ease and reliability of instant payouts, they overwhelmingly continue to use the payment method. Nearly six in 10 recipients who try instant once make it their preferred way to receive funds, and for those who depend on disbursements as core income, that number climbs even higher.

The findings highlight an important truth for banks, FinTechs, lenders and gig platforms. Instant isn’t just about speed. It is about trust, control and financial peace of mind. Consumers value the ability to see money land immediately, and when that experience is both fast and fee-free, it creates a habit that endures. For businesses, the lesson is clear: Instant payouts can transform short-term transactions into lasting relationships that strengthen brand loyalty.

In “From Fast to Sticky: Why Instant Payouts Win Repeat Customers,” learn how:

Reliability builds trust. Instant access removes uncertainty and builds confidence, particularly for gig workers and contractors who manage their daily cash flow.

Instant access removes uncertainty and builds confidence, particularly for gig workers and contractors who manage their daily cash flow. Pricing shapes loyalty. Even small fees can weaken the appeal of instant access, while free payouts strengthen engagement across all income groups.

Even small fees can weaken the appeal of instant access, while free payouts strengthen engagement across all income groups. Behavior reinforces adoption. Recipients who use instant payouts for one purpose, such as wages or loans, are far more likely to prefer instant for other payouts, reinforcing the habit over time.

By making instant payments the standard rather than the exception, businesses can deepen relationships, boost retention and compete more effectively in an economy that runs on real-time access to funds.

“From Fast to Sticky: Why Instant Payouts Win Repeat Customers” is based on a survey of 4,054 U.S. adult consumers, including 2,237 disbursement recipients, conducted from May 2, 2025, to May 29, 2025. Our U.S. census-balanced consumer sample is 51% female, with an average age of 47.6 years. Additionally, 40.4% of the sample has an annual household income of more than $100,000. The report examines consumers’ adoption of instant payments and related preferences.