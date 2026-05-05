Paymentus Intros Products for ‘AI-Native Service Commerce’

Paymentus is launching products in tandem with its entry into “AI-native service commerce.”

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The new products, announced Tuesday (May 5), include the digital wallet BillWallet, and the “intelligent action and experience layer” Billeo.

“Service commerce is not a one-time transaction; it’s an ongoing relationship between customers and the providers they trust,” Paymentus founder and CEO Dushyant Sharma said in a news release.

“We believe that BillWallet and Billeo will redefine that relationship by making every interaction clear, fast, and secure—delivering an intelligent, autonomous service experience that did not previously exist.”

BillWallet, the release continued, is designed specifically for bill and service payments, establishing a “persistent, secure relationship identity” between the customer and service provider, combining accounts, service relationships, and payment credentials into one layer.

Billeo, meanwhile, turns static bills, invoices, and statements into “intelligent, interactive experiences,” Paymentus said, designed to help customers “understand charges, resolve issues, and take action directly within the document itself.”

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Both offerings are powered by the company’s AI360 layer, an integration, orchestration, and data intelligence framework that lets systems “autonomously interpret, connect, and operate across disparate data sources,” the release continued.

In other Paymentus news, PYMNTS spoke last week with Chris Trainor, the company’s head of platform strategy and innovation, for part of a series on the evolving “data game.”

He argued that most firms have already mastered what might be termed mechanics of data, getting so good at collecting it that it’s “no longer a differentiator.”

The firms that are advancing ahead of their competitors are not putting together larger datasets, but are instead figuring out how to connect, interpret and deploy information while an interaction is still taking place, Trainor added.

Trainor characterized three factors that make leaders stand out: unifying data across systems, understanding context and not hesitating to act on that information.

“Data is no longer something you analyze after the fact,” he told PYMNTS. “It’s something that drives the interaction in real time.”

Artificial intelligence (AI) is accelerating this transformation by removing the lag in data-driven decision making. There was a time when organizations relied on staged processes, with data moving through pipelines, analysts producing reports and decisions eventually following.

“AI is collapsing the time between data, insight and action,” Trainor said, adding that what once required hours or days can now happen inside of a single interaction.