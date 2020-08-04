Earnings

LendingClub Reports Drop In Originations As Investor Demand Shows Early Signs Of Recovery

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on

LendingClub posted second-quarter results on Tuesday (Aug. 4) that showed a drop in origination volume as anticipated, while loan investor demand displayed early indications of recovery.

In terms of headline data, loan originations of $325.8 million were down 90 percent year over year, which was in line with expectations.

The company said in a press release it took “decisive actions” to decrease its cash expenditures and maintain liquidity. It closed out the quarter with $338 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“While it is clearly a challenging and an uncertain environment, we are successfully managing our liquidity,” CEO Scott Sanborn said on a call with analysts. “We feel good about how we’ve positioned the company to ride this out.”

LendingClub said its current emphasis is on bolstering its cash position as a portion of its overall liquidity for as much flexibility as possible and to “prepare for a streamlined acquisition and capitalization of Radius.”

As PYMNTS reported, LendingClub is buying Radius Bancorp for $185 million in stock and cash.

“Once the acquisition of Radius is complete, we’ll become a leading digital bank with a demonstrated track record of effective underwriting through a very steep downturn and have a clean balance sheet to assist in our recovery,” Sanborn said.

LendingClub said pre-pandemic vintages are forecasted to create internal rates of return (IRR) of 3 percent in aggregate. Additionally, the company has increased lending standards for post-pandemic loans and is aiming for 5 percent IRRs on new vintages.

The company also noted that five of its top 10 investors have “re-engaged and resumed purchasing.”

To help its members, LendingClub said it is growing its servicing capacity, expanding its offerings of hardship plans and rolling out different self-service options in a new digital member center.

As for its overall results, LendingClub reported an adjusted net loss of $54.3 million (60 cents per share) on net revenue of $43.9 million. The results missed analyst estimates of 51 cents per share on revenues of $58.22 million.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

6.0K
Security & Fraud

FinCEN Warns Of COVID Scams Targeting FIs, Consumers

5.0K
Loans

Rubio: Revamped PPP, SMB Loan Programs Aim To Smooth Out ‘Uneven Recovery’

3.4K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Price Rises Above $12K For 30 Minutes; Colorado Lottery Partners With Chainlink For Contest

Restaurant Transactions Dip Amid Coronavirus
2.8K
SMBs

CEOs Predict ‘Wave Of Permanent Closures’ Unless More Relief Is Given To SMBs

HSBC
2.6K
Banking

HSBC Sees Profits Fall As Bad Debts Top $6B

2.3K
B2B Payments

The AP Approach Behind Ethically Sourced Chocolate

2.0K
Debt

Consumers Use Stimulus Money To Pay Down Credit Card Debt

Google Takes On Apple With New Pixel 4a Phone
2.0K
Mobile

Google Takes On Apple With New Pixel 4a Smartphone

Wirecard Linked To Mafia Money Laundering
1.9K
Security & Fraud

Wirecard Linked To Mafia Money Laundering

1.8K
Earnings

Big US Corporations Exceed Earnings Predictions During Economic Low Point

1.8K
B2B Payments

Corsair Capital Plans MSTS Acquisition To Boost B2B Payment Business

Why Heal Is Bringing Back Medical House Calls
1.7K
Healthcare

Is There A Doctor In The House? Why Heal’s CEO Thinks There Should Be

Digital Platforms And The Illusion Of Monopoly
1.7K
ANTITRUST

Big Tech And The Optical Illusion Of Monopoly

BBVA Teams With Google Pay
1.7K
Digital-First Banking

BBVA Teams With Google Pay To Offer Digital Bank Accounts

1.7K
B2B Payments

How B2B Payments Fraud Hides Within The Enterprise