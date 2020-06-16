Earnings

McDonald’s Reports Sales Slipped In May

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
McDonald's

All but 5 percent of McDonald’s restaurants are open, but that has done little to improve sales.

The fast food leader reported comparable sales have “improved sequentially” from late March through May.

But global comparable stores sales slipped last month by 20.9 percent. Any improvement McDonalds referenced in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday (June 16) appears to be the fact that global sales were worse in April as they fell by 39 percent and in March sales declined by 22 percent.

Closures of its restaurants in the United Kingdom and France weighed heavily on the results, the company said. Overall, McDonald’s reported that wherever markets are open “sales trends continued to improve in May.”

The decline in comparable sales in the U.S. was not as bad. In May, sales across the country fell by 5.1 percent compared to 19.2 percent in April.

“Our strong foundation and the unique advantages of the McDonald’s System, including a high percentage of drive-thru restaurants and investments in delivery and digital, have enabled us to adapt to the changing landscape presented by the COVID-19 outbreak,” McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement. “I am confident in our ability to manage through the immediate challenges and emerge from this pandemic in a position of competitive strength.”

McDonald’s also reported nearly all of its restaurants continue to operate drive-thru, delivery and takeout with a limited menu. More than 1,000 of the restaurant’s dining rooms have reopened with reduced seating and about 100 stores remain closed, mostly in malls.

The chain also noted they plan to spend $200 million in marketing to speed up its recovery, a cost that will be recorded in the second quarter.

As PYMNTS reported earlier Tuesday, Kempczinski told analysts on a conference call that the numbers are likely to get worse before they improve.

“Looking at comparable sales, we expect the second quarter as a whole to be significantly worse than what we experienced for the full month of March,” he said.

——————————

LIVE PYMNTS ROUNDTABLE: MODERNIZING AND SCALING FOR THE NEW NORMAL

The pressure on banks to modernize their payments capabilities to support initiatives such as ISO 20022 and instant/real time payments has been exacerbated by the emergence of COVID-19 and the compelling need to quickly scale operations due to the rapid growth of contactless payments, and subsequent increase in digitization. Given this new normal, the need for agility and optimization across the payments processing value chain is imperative.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

3.5K
Digital Banking

TikTok’s ByteDance Bids For Singapore Banking License

3.5K
eCommerce

Why Digital’s 3.0 Shift May Take Longer Than We Think

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Might Testify Before House Committee
3.1K
Amazon

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Amenable To Testifying Before House Committee

Payment News: Amex Debuts Pay With Bank Transfer
3.1K
International

AmEx Cleared To Process Transactions In China

Visa
3.0K
Digital Payments

Visa, Facebook Link Up For P2P Payments, eCommerce On WhatsApp

3.0K
B2B Payments

From T-Shirts To PPE — What Hanes Learned From Its Supply Chain Pivot

How Businesses Are Redesigning Payments
2.8K
Healthcare

Senate Committee To Consider Telehealth’s Future

Chargeback Fears Lead To Delay In Merchant Funds
2.7K
Digital Payments

Chargeback Fears Prompts Delay Of Merchant Funds

2.7K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Xapo Stops Credit Payments for Crypto; Former CoinFlux Owner Pleads In Crypto-Laundering Case

Tailored Brands Might Seek Bankruptcy Due To Pandemic
2.7K
Retail

Tailored Brands Might Seek Bankruptcy Due To Pandemic

PayPal: Digital Shift Is Retail’s ‘Super Bowl’
2.5K
Retail

PayPal: The Pandemic’s Digital Shift And Retail’s ‘Super Bowl’

2.4K
Financial Inclusion

Dr. Annamaria Lusardi: FinTech Is Great, But No Substitute For Teaching Kids Financial Literacy

2.3K
Coronavirus

Airlines Are Using Frequent-Flyer Programs As Collateral For Loans To Stay Alive

2.2K
Mobile Commerce

Sam’s Club On Bringing The Digital Shift To Warehouse Stores

Grocers Juggle Bottom Line, Food Delivery Costs
2.1K
Delivery

Grocers Juggle Bottom Line, Food Delivery Costs