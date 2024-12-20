Nike’s Mission to Return to Profitability: Reignite Its Legacy

Nike’s journey back to profitability, spearheaded by a reinvigorated leadership team, marks a pivotal moment in the company’s storied history. With a new CEO at the helm, Nike is focusing on three core areas — product, brand and marketplace — as it seeks to return to its position as the global leader in athletic wear.

Long synonymous with innovation and sport culture, Nike in recent years has endured some slippage. Over the past several quarters, Nike has faced challenges, including lower revenue and digital softness, signaling a disconnect with consumers. Nike’s second-quarter results, released Thursday (Dec. 19), revealed a revenue decline of 8%, with Nike Direct revenue down 13% and Converse falling by 17%. Despite these setbacks, the company’s leadership recognizes the path to profitability lies not just in regaining market share, but in revamping the essence of the brand.

Feeling the ‘Sense of Urgency’

“We, the entire Nike team, feel the sense of urgency here,” President and CEO Elliott Hill shared with analysts during the earnings call. “It’s time to get back on track and get back to winning.”

Hill, who retired from Nike in 2020, replaced John Donahoe and is committed to return the brand to its athletic-oriented roots following a digitally-focused lifestyle brand under Donahoe. During his tenure at Nike, Hill held senior leadership positions in both Europe and North America. Prior to retiring in 2020, he served as president of consumer and marketplace, overseeing all commercial and marketing operations for Nike and Jordan Brand, including managing the P&L across the company’s four global regions.

“We lost our obsession with sport,” Hill said. “Moving forward, we will lead with sport and put the athletes at the center of every decision because that fuels our culture.”

Sport and Athlete-Centric Strategies

Nike’s goal is to reignite its legacy by leading with sport and creating authentic, emotional connections with consumers through compelling storytelling and sports moments, Hill said. This strategic shift emphasizes that sport is what makes the Nike brand authentic and resonates with its core audience.

Nike’s strategy involves a deep focus on specific fields of play, including running, training, sportswear and core products, Hill said. The company will revitalize its product lineup with innovation, ensuring that its offerings are not only in line with current trends but also ahead of the curve in terms of performance and design. By doubling down on its most iconic products and introducing fresh designs, Nike aims to reconnect with athletes and sports enthusiasts, reestablishing the brand as a symbol of excellence and performance.

“I am energized to be back at Nike, working alongside my teammates,” Hill said. “I have an irrational love for this company.”

Enhancing the Nike Marketplace

The company’s commitment to its digital and physical marketplace is also a key element in its strategy, Hill said.

Nike’s marketplace — both in its stores and online — has been undergoing a transformation to make it more consumer-led, with a specific focus on providing a premium experience, Hill said. The company is transitioning Nike Digital to a full-price model, an effort to move away from excessive promotions and focus on providing high-quality, innovative products that justify their price. As part of this effort, Nike aims to elevate the consumer experience across both digital platforms and physical stores.

“Traffic in Nike Direct has softened because we’ve lacked newness, and we’ve become far too promotional,” Hill said. The company’s goal is to leverage Nike’s physical stores, digital platforms and wholesale relationships to create a more integrated marketplace. Nike will continue to build relationships with top partners, ensuring product storytelling is consistent across platforms.

Strategic Investments in Sports Marketing and Storytelling

Another area of focus for Nike is its relationships with athletes and influencers, Hill said. Nike has long been known for its iconic sports marketing, and the company plans to get more aggressive in this space. The company intends to highlight its athletes and sports moments in bolder, more creative ways, reinvigorating its marketing campaigns and working with athletes to amplify the brand’s message.

Nike’s renewed commitment to sports marketing is set to drive growth through its partnerships with sports icons, Hill said. The company’s leadership emphasized that these partnerships are crucial to the brand’s future success, particularly as Nike seeks to inspire and connect with consumers on a deeper level. As part of its sports marketing efforts, Nike will focus on high-profile athletes and high-impact sporting events, leveraging these moments to reach new audiences and reinforce the brand’s connection to sport.

The Path Forward: Optimism and Confidence

Despite the challenges Nike has faced over the past few years, Hill is confident about the company’s future.

“We’re optimistic about the actions underway,” Hill said. “We will win when our partners win. Sport is what authenticates our brand. Our talent is world class. Teams are inspired and ready to go. We will win as a team. My bigger purpose of being here is to take our consumers, our amazing athletes and this great company to someplace new. It’s an ambitious vision and one, I truly believe, that only Nike can deliver.”