Adyen Says Embedded Finance Helps Businesses Deal With Macro Challenges

Adyen said Thursday (Aug. 14) that it saw growth in its key metrics in the first half as its embedded finance platform added new customers and increased its wallet share with existing ones.

These gains overcame the challenges the company faced in terms of slower volume from Asia-headquartered companies that sell into the United States, due to new U.S. tariffs, and the strong euro that impacted other customers, Adyen executives said Thursday during an earnings call.

During the first half, Adyen saw year-over-year gains of 20% in net revenue, 5% in processed volume and 28% in EBITDA, according to a Thursday earnings release.

If a single large volume customer is excluded, the company’s processed volume would have been up 23%, the release said.

Ingo Jeroen Uytdehaage, co-CEO and member of the management board at Adyen, said during the call that the challenges seen in the first half also present opportunities.

“The first is to make sure that we continue to help them increase their authorization rates at the lowest cost and the lowest fraud rates, very important topic,” Uytdehaage said. “The second topic that we invest a lot of time in together with our customers is making sure they can enter new geographies — the APAC merchants as an example, but that’s of course a broader theme for our customers. And then thirdly, how we can help platforms to become a financial technology player.”

Adyen’s investment in infrastructure and its holding of banking licenses in Europe, the United States and the United Kingdom help the company build products that are relevant to its customers, Uytdehaage said.

Looking ahead, Uytdehaage said Adyen will move quickly to add stablecoins if merchants see a need for them and if that technology proves to help move money quickly.

Adyen is also tracking the rise of autonomous agents in online commerce. The company is preparing to help merchants cater to this business and prevent fraud.

“If you look at our platform — our single platform globally — we have a couple of components in our platform that already are catered for this journey,” Uytdehaage said during the call. “We have authentication, we have tokenization, we have a very good fraud system, and packaging this with the new needs of our merchants for Adyen’s eCommerce will lead to the best product.”