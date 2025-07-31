Apple to ‘Significantly’ Invest in AI, Warns of $1 Billion Tariff Hit

Highlights
Apple CEO Tim Cook said Apple is “significantly” increasing its AI investments, reallocating staff to these efforts, and is open to acquisitions that accelerate its roadmap.
Apple incurred $800 million in tariff-related expenses in Q3 and expects $1.1 billion in Q4, citing IEEPA-related sanctions and Section 232 coverage as key factors.
Apple reported record Q3 revenue of $94 billion and EPS of $1.57, both beating expectations, driven by record iPhone sales and strong growth in Mac and services revenues.
Apple is lighting a fire under its artificial intelligence (AI) efforts, pledging to “significantly” step up investments and dedicating more staff toward the development of Apple Intelligence features.