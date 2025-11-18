Home Depot Says Focus on B2B Fails to Boost Results

Highlights
Home Depot’s Q3 2025 performance suggests a significant housing market pressure and softening spend, with U.S. comparable sales rising only 0.1%.
The company’s modest top-line growth was largely masked by the GMS Inc. acquisition, indicating core organic sales growth is near-stalling and well below expectations.
Home Depot was forced to revise its full fiscal 2025 outlook, signaling severe pressure on profitability despite a shift toward B2B and wholesale audiences.
When it comes to consumer and corporate confidence, the bellwethers are increasingly ringing the alarm.