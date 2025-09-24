Home Depot Bolsters B2B Business With Digital Planning Tool for Contractors

The Home Depot has launched a digital platform that helps professional renovators, remodelers and specialty tradespeople plan, manage and execute complex projects.

The new Project Planning tool helps these pros manage their projects through a single supplier and collaborate with Home Depot staff in real time, the home improvement retailer said in a Tuesday (Sept. 23) press release emailed to PYMNTS.

The digital platform helps users create materials lists for all their projects, track all orders and deliveries, and set their delivery preferences, according to the release.

It also provides pros with early pricing and inventory visibility to help them provide accurate estimates to their clients, and it enables multiuser collaboration so that pros and their crews are on the same page, the release said.

Project Planning is available to Home Depot Pro customers through the company’s Pro Online Experience platform, per the release.

“Our Project Planning tool makes it easier than ever for our Pro customers to plan, purchase and monitor the status of their complex projects — all backed by the full power of The Home Depot’s product assortment and expertise,” Mike Rowe, executive vice president of Pro at The Home Depot, said in the release.

Home Depot executives said during an Aug. 19 earnings call that contractors, remodelers and other pro customers make up the key base that will shape the company’s market positioning for the next decade.

The pro builder customer spends more per project, demands greater supply reliability and is less vulnerable to short-term customer sentiment, PYMNTS reported at the time.

Technology is the connective tissue in The Home Depot’s B2B expansion. The company’s key B2B initiatives include pro-specific digital platforms for managing bulk orders, repeat purchases and credit lines; job site delivery scheduling, powered by artificial intelligence routing; and dynamic inventory forecasting that balances retail replenishment with contractor demand surges.

In March 2024, The Home Depot announced it was acquiring SRS, a distribution company for roof, landscaping and pool contractors, to speed the retailer’s growth with its professional customer base and expand its total addressable market.

PYMNTS reported at the time that while Home Depot’s business was divided pretty much evenly between do-it-yourselfers and professionals, the company had said it views the pro segment as the more dependable driver for growth.