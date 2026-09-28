Grok Puts the AI Assistant Between Consumers and Their Banks

Elon Musk wants xAI’s Grok chatbot to serve as users’ financial assistant.

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“Grok Bot now connects to your finances,” the artificial intelligence company wrote Saturday (Sept. 26) on X, another Musk company.

“Link your bank, card, and investment accounts with the new Finance integration, then ask Bot to help manage your spending, investments, and more.”

Grok’s current connections are read-only: accounts connect through Plaid, though Grok does not receive the user’s bank credentials and users can disconnect accounts.

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An example the company supplied with the launch involved the agent analyzing a year of bank and card transactions to find recurring subscriptions, price increases and overlapping services. Grok had already begun incorporating other financial capabilities, including crypto transactions, before introducing the broader account-data connection.

The announcement follows a report from last week that Grok Bot had surpassed 400,000 weekly users roughly one month after its launch.

As covered here, this figure provides an early gauge of demand for the company’s push into AI agents. A report by Bloomberg News said Grok Bot reached 418,000 weekly users as of Sept. 14, up 24% from the prior week.

The Grok Bot launch follows a larger push by Musk’s SpaceX to build an AI business around its acquisition of coding startup Cursor and its integration with xAI. Grok 4.5 was developed alongside Cursor and built for coding, agentic tasks and knowledge work.

But the relationship has since grown more complicated. OpenAI — which already had a tense relationship with Musk — said last month it was ending its agreement to supply AI models to Cursor following SpaceX’s acquisition, citing concerns about whether SpaceX would agree to OpenAI’s terms of service.

In related news, PYMNTS wrote last month about Musk’s X Money’s effort to determine whether a social platform “can claim a place” in the phone-based “payment routine” exemplified by digital wallets. This came after the company began offering exclusive access to the service.

“Consumers already have wallets on their phones, stored credentials at merchants and payment apps that reduce the work required to complete a transaction,” that report said. “But success is no layup: X Money has to give them a reason to add another financial relationship and then use it often enough to matter.”