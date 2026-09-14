Musk Firms Drop Apple Antitrust Suit but Continue Case Against OpenAI

Elon Musk’s xAI and X have reportedly dropped their antitrust case against Apple.

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Those companies had accused Apple of favoring OpenAI’s ChatGPT over other chatbot makers, but have now asked a federal judge for permission to voluntarily dismiss the case, Bloomberg News reported Monday (Sept. 14), citing a court filing.

Still, the claims the companies made against OpenAI as part of the same suit have not settled, the filing said. The suit accused the ChatGPT maker of using anti-competitive conduct to keep an illegal monopoly on the chatbot space.

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Musk’s companies sued Apple and OpenAI last year, seeking billions of dollars related to their claims that Apple’s decision to add OpenAI into the iPhone’s operating system hinders competition and innovation within the AI industry and hurts consumers by limiting their choice.

As Bloomberg notes, Apple and OpenAI have denied the claims, arguing that their partnership — which let users access ChatGPT results within Siri — was never exclusive. OpenAI also called the lawsuit as part of a pattern of harassment by Musk against the company he co-founded and then left.

Musk has repeatedly clashed with OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman in the years since departing the company. The pair faced each other in court in May in another case, in which Musk had accused OpenAI of violating its original principles by switching to a for-profit model. The jury ultimately rejected Musk’s case, finding that he waited too long to file.

Last month, OpenAI said it was ending its relationship with Cursor following that AI coding company’s acquisition by the Musk-owned SpaceX, saying the decision was driven by OpenAI’s contentious relationship with the trillionaire.

“This decision was incredibly tough, as we care deeply about our models being broadly available for developers,” OpenAI wrote on its website. “We are making this choice because we cannot be confident that SpaceX will use our technology within our terms of service, based on our experience with Elon Musk’s companies violating contracts.”

Meanwhile, Apple and OpenAI are dealing with their own legal issues. Apple sued OpenAI in July, alleging that the company and two of its employees — both former Apple workers — had stolen trade secrets.

OpenAI has called these claims without merit and has moved to have the suit dismissed. Apple has responded by accusing an OpenAI employee of destroying evidence in the case.