Home Depot Targets $450 Billion Pro Market With Digital and Distribution Power

Highlights
Home Depot’s future strategy centers on professional builders, who spend more per project, require supply reliability and are less impacted by consumer sentiment than DIY shoppers.
Home Depot estimates the U.S. pro builder market at over $450 billion annually, meaning even modest share gains can sustain long-term growth despite macroeconomic uncertainty.
With digital platforms, AI-powered logistics, credit and financing options, and loyalty programs like Pro Xtra, Home Depot is layering services onto its supply chain to lock in contractors and expand share of wallet.
Do-it-yourself (DIY) homeowners may think they’re the prime Home Depot customers, but the company’s growth story is being built around a different vertical: the professional builder.