Levchin Says Affirm ‘Firing on All Pistons’ as Active Card Users Surge 97%

Highlights
Affirm posted record financial results, with GMV surging 34% to $10.4 billion and revenues climbing 33% to $876 million, indicating accelerating momentum across its business lines.
The company also saw active consumers increase 24% to 23 million and active merchant count rise 24% to 377,000.
The Affirm Card is a major growth engine, with active cardholders jumping 97% to 2.3 million.
Affirm notched new highs across several business lines in the June quarter, as buy now, pay later (BNPL) momentum continued online and in-store, underpinned by 0% APR monthly installment loans.