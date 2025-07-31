Microsoft Rides ‘AI Infrastructure Wave’ as Cloud Services Demand Jumps

Highlights
Microsoft reported higher-than-expected revenue and earnings growth in its fiscal fourth quarter, with nearly all business units delivering double-digit percentage growth in the top line.
Azure revenue surged to a record $75 billion for the year, as Microsoft gained cloud market share every quarter in the fiscal year.
Microsoft expanded its data center footprint to more than 400 sites in 70 regions and introduced a sovereign cloud offering. It expects to spend $30 billion in capex in Q1, to meet AI infrastructure demand.
