Roblox Says Viral Hits Drive Double-Digit Growth

Some viral hits and a continuing investment in its platform drove double-digit growth in revenue and other key metrics for Roblox in the second quarter.

While the growth of the online game platform and game creation system was broad-based, it also included five viral hits such as Grow a Garden that drew more than 10 million daily active users, Roblox CEO David Baszucki said Thursday (July 31) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. Four of those experiences were launched in the last 12 months.

During the second quarter, Roblox saw year-over-year increases of 21% in revenue, 51% in bookings, 41% in average daily active users, 58% in hours engaged, 42% in average monthly unique payers, and 7% in average bookings per daily active user, according to a Thursday earnings release.

The success of the five viral hits during the quarter also led Roblox to raise its guidance for the company’s fiscal year 2025.

Asked by an analyst about the viral hits and what the company attributed their rise to, Baszucki said during the call that the company credits the fact that “we’re really doing hundreds of things at the same time,” including its 3D engine, creator tooling, search and discovery, and apps for all devices, and that “they all play a role.”

“Grow a Garden was picked up by our discovery algorithm, it arguably scaled based on the quality of our infrastructure, and our studio tooling helped (the developer) Jandel build it quickly — rather than years, it was built in months,” Baszucki said. “So, all of these things contribute.”

Baszucki said during the call that Roblox has been investing in its platform performance, discovery and virtual economy as it works toward its previously announced goal of capturing 10% of the global gaming content market.

The company has invested in enhancing its infrastructure’s scalability, reliability and performance; making its personalization and discovery features connect its users with new content; and building its economy in a way that helps creators “thrive and earn,” Baszucki said.

“The scale and speed of the creator success on our platform isn’t an accident; we’ve been creating these conditions for viral content,” Baszucki said.

During the company’s earnings call last quarter, executives said it didn’t expect economic uncertainty to impact its growth, citing its “relatively low-cost entertainment.”