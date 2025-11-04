Spotify’s OS for Audio Strategy Clicks With 713 Million Users

Highlights
Spotify hit 713 million monthly users and 281 million subscribers in Q3 2025, driven by personalized audio experiences and expanding global engagement.
No longer just a music app, Spotify is building an operating system for listening by blending music, podcasts, audiobooks, AI and creator tools.
With the number of people listening to audiobooks rising 36% and a focus on user choice and payments, Spotify is fighting for profitability while reinventing what audio platforms can be.
In the attention economy, audio has an advantage.