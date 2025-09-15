Spotify Says How Users Pay as Important as What They Play

Highlights
Payments are shifting from being seen as invisible infrastructure to becoming a competitive differentiator, central to user experience through choice, trust and access.
Spotify’s strategy combines global networks with local methods, experimenting with options like UPI in India and Pix in Brazil to boost adoption, while balancing expansion into new services without losing flexibility.
Trust, identity and AI are increasingly intertwined in payments: AI helps detect fraud while minimizing false positives, but also introduces risks and ethical challenges, especially with generative AI agents handling transactions.
