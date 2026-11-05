Priority Commerce Revenues Rise 11% Ahead of Go-Private Deal

Priority Commerce saw its revenue increase in its last quarter as a public company.

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The payments and banking solutions provider released earnings Thursday (Nov. 5) showing revenues of $268.6 million, an 11.3% increase. That followed a 9.2% uptick in the second quarter to $262 million.

“Through a unified platform of payables, merchant services, and banking and treasury, Priority Commerce helps businesses manage money more effectively and unlock growth,” the company said in a news release. “The Priority Commerce Engine accelerates cash flow, improves working capital, reduces costs, and creates new revenue opportunities.”

The report is set to be the last one from Priority as it prepares to become a private company, a transition set to happen in the first half of 2027.

The company agreed in September to be taken private by an investor group led by Priority chairman and CEO Thomas Priore in a deal valued at $1.6 billion.

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Priore said at the time that the agreement positions Priority Technology Holdings—owner of Priority Commerce—“to achieve our vision for Connected Commerce” and that he is “excited to lead the Company into this promising next chapter.”

Priority said last November it had received a go-private proposal from a group led by Priore. At the time, the CEO already held roughly 58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

Thursday’s earnings follow a series of recent moves by Priority into the world of sports. The company last week announced it would provide ticketing payment processing for the National Football League’s Cincinnati Bengals.

That collaboration also makes Priority Commerce an official partner of the Cincinnati Bengals, which means the company will receive sideline LED stadium signage at the team’s home games in Paycor Stadium, plus hospitality and participation in select team events.

Also in October, the company said it had teamed with Rally, a marketing and media group for Notre Dame student-athletes, becoming the official name, image and likeness (NIL) orchestration partner of Rally.

As part of the arrangement, Rally will use Priority Commerce’s NIL management platform, GameTime, to administer payments for NIL agreements for Notre Dame’s athletes.

Priority in August formed another NFL partnership, this one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to provide a new ticketing payment process for the team, along with access to its Passport treasury orchestration solution.