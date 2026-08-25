Priority Intros New Ticketing Payment Process for NFL’s Buccaneers

Priority Commerce has launched a new partnership with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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The collaboration, announced Tuesday (Aug. 25), will see Priority provide a new ticketing payment process for the team, while also deploying its Passport treasury orchestration solution. According to a news release, this technology will help the Buccaneers optimize payment costs, track ticket transactions and interchange activity, and streamline operations.

“As sports organizations’ operations grow more complex, commerce solutions that unify payments and treasury visibility are essential,” said Tom Priore, CEO of Priority Commerce. “Our partnership with the Buccaneers reflects Priority Commerce’s deepening expertise and expanding footprint across professional and collegiate sports.”

Added Buccaneers Chief Commercial Officer Atul Khosla: “Great fan experiences start with seamless transactions. Priority Commerce’s innovative technology will help us simplify our ticketing payment processes, operate more efficiently, and deliver the level of service our fans expect.”

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As one of the team’s official partners, Priority will receive marketing rights and partnership assets, such as in-stadium branding, hospitality and participation in select team business events, the release said.

The news follows a similar partnership announced in July between Priority and the Pittsburgh Steelers. And earlier this month, Priority said that sports and entertainment organizations that partner with global ticketing firm SeatGeek can now access its payment capabilities.

Priority Commerce’s parent company, Priority Technology Holdings, reported earnings recently showing that the company’s payables segment led its revenue growth due to an increase in buyer-funded revenues.

Overall, the company’s connected commerce engine saw its second-quarter revenue grow 9% year over year to $262.3 million, according to an earnings presentation.

In another collaboration, Priority Commerce in June teamed with LendingFront to embed business financing within its MX Merchant platform, letting users access capital without needing to leave their primary payment interface.

The integration employs existing business performance data to discover financing offers, a move Jaredd Galloway, Priority’s vice president of acquiring optimization, described as an effort to join payments, insights and financing into one ecosystem.

“As the B2B embedded finance market is projected to reach $15.6 trillion by 2030, such consolidations are increasingly viewed as essential for merchants managing cash flow against macroeconomic challenges like inflation,” PYMNTS wrote.