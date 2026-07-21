Synchrony CFO Sees Consumers Spending Through Inflation Pressure
The prevailing narrative says the consumer, squeezed by inflation, higher gas prices and a steady sense of uncertainty, is ready to pull back. Synchrony’s second-quarter results point in a more optimistic direction. People are still using their cards, and much of the growth is coming from how often they spend rather than from bigger individual purchases.
Brian Wenzel is executive vice president and chief financial officer of Synchrony, where he oversees the company’s financial strategy, planning, capital management and investor relations.
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, healthtech and real-time payments firms. She founded PYMNTS.com in 2009, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.