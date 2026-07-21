Physical AI’s Biggest Challenge Is the Last 50 Feet
Last-mile delivery, the final leg that moves a package from a local hub to a customer’s door, already accounts for more than half of total supply chain costs, and U.S. carriers spend an estimated $90 billion a year on that leg alone, according to industry estimates cited by Boston Dynamics. Almost all of that expense comes from human drivers walking packages down driveways and up stairs for hours at a stretch. The unsolved problem is not the road, but the last 50 feet between the curb and the customer’s doorstep.