WEX Sees Virtual Card and Accounts Payable Solutions Offset Flat Mobility

Highlights
WEX said in its latest results that corporate payments volumes climbed at a double-digit pace as travel rebounded and virtual cards gained wider adoption.
Mobility remained constrained by over-the-road softness, pushing WEX to lean harder into small fleets and embedded payments.
Management guided to faster growth in 2026, led by its corporate payments segment.
For WEX Inc., the latest quarter highlighted a shift in momentum across its portfolio, with the corporate payments segment carrying more of the company’s growth as mobility markets remained uneven.