Economy

IMF Predicts COVID-19 Lockdown Will Crush Global Economy

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
global economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that the “Great Lockdown” of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic will result in the worst worldwide recession since the Great Depression of 1929-33.

In its new World Economic Outlook, the IMF has shaved growth forecasts in all major economies as well as in the majority of emerging countries. Low-income nations in Africa, Latin America and Asia will be especially hard hit.

The global economy is anticipated to slump 3 percent in 2020, including a 5.9 decline in the U.S., a 7.5 percent contraction in the euro area, and a 6.5 drop percent in the U.K. In January, the IMF had forecast gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 3.3 percent.

“This is a crisis like no other, and there is substantial uncertainty about its impact on people’s lives and livelihoods,” Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s chief economist, said in a blog post about the outlook report on Tuesday (April 14). “It is very likely that this year the global economy will experience its worst recession since the Great Depression, surpassing that seen during the global financial crisis a decade ago.”

U.S. unemployment is anticipated to reach 10.4 percent in 2020 and 9.1 percent in 2021, according to the IMF.

The IMF forecast global GDP growth in 2021 will be 5.8 percent, up from 3.4 percent but coming from a lower base following the projected contraction.

“A partial recovery is projected for 2021, with above-trend growth rates, but the level of GDP will remain below the pre-virus trend, with considerable uncertainty about the strength of the rebound,” Gopinath said.

Gopinath also highlighted the hit to the retail, hospitality, transport and tourism industries and the effect on the self-employed and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

“This is a truly global crisis as no country is spared. Countries reliant on tourism, travel, hospitality, and entertainment for their growth are experiencing particularly large disruptions,” she said. 

The IMF has $1 trillion in lending capacity and of its 189 members, more than 90 of them have asked for financial support.

“We are actively deploying our 1-trillion-dollar lending capacity to support vulnerable countries, including through rapid-disbursing emergency financing and debt service relief to our poorest member countries, and we are calling on official bilateral creditors to do the same,” she said.

Consumers have shifted to shopping online but are spending less than they were before the pandemic due to economic anxiety, according to a recent PYMNTS survey.

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE VIRTUAL PANEL: TUESDAY, APRIL 14, 2020 | 11:30 AM (ET)

Join PYMNTS CEO, Karen Webster with panelists from PSCU, BECU and PenFed on Tuesday April 14th at 11:30 am ET to dissect a wave of innovation that’s reinventing the credit union as we know it. The panel will delve into revelations from the latest PYMNTS “Credit Union Innovation Index” and look at how the credit union sector is responding to the COVID-19 crisis for members. Learn how changes to the CU landscape are transforming that sector as Webster and top decision-makers explore “360° of Credit Union Innovation.”

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans Lobbying, stimulus funds, coronavirus, relief, nonessential businesses, retail, loans
7.7K
Coronavirus

Companies Enlist Lobbyists For Stimulus Funds

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers
6.6K
Personnel

Amazon Set To Hire Another 75K Workers Amid Ordering Boom

Report: COVID-19's Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit Report: COVID-19's Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit
6.5K
Economy

COVID-19’s Full Economic Impact Yet To Hit, Report Says

MBA Students Petition For Refunds Due To COVID-19 MBA Students Petition For Refunds Due To COVID-19
5.4K
Coronavirus

MBA Students Petition For Tuition Refunds Due To Coronavirus

PayPal now has the ability to provide SBA loans PayPal now has the ability to provide SBA loans
5.2K
Disbursements

PayPal Approved To Process SMB PPP Loans

Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery Fed's Neel Kashkari says not to hope for a quick recovery
4.8K
Economy

Fed’s Kashkari: Quick Economic Rebound Unlikely

SoftBank SoftBank
4.7K
Investments

SoftBank’s Struggling Vision Fund On Track To Lose $16.5B

JPMorgan is raising its borrowing standards JPMorgan is raising its borrowing standards
4.5K
Loans

JPMC To Require 700 Credit Score, 20 Pct Down For New Mortgages

banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses banking-earnings-coronavirus-losses
3.9K
Banking

Banking On A Rough Earnings Season For Banks

Italy's Monte dei Paschi was the victim of a cyberattack Italy's Monte dei Paschi was the victim of a cyberattack
3.3K
Security & Fraud

Hacker Hits Italy-Owned Bank’s Emails, Data Breach Unknown

coronavirus stimulus loans coronavirus stimulus loans
3.0K
Security & Fraud

Why PPP Will Be A Pivot Point For The Future Of Digital Security

stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks stimulus, relief, payments, CARES, coronavirus, IRS, Treasury, direct deposit, checks
2.9K
Disbursements

Consumer Stimulus Payments Expected This Week

Apple Apple
2.8K
Apple

Apple Pushes Toward Redesigned iPhone Release

How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus How To Keep Commerce Secure Post-Coronavirus
2.8K
Fraud Prevention

Securing The New Commerce Normal

Unrolling Mystery Of Toilet Paper Shortage Unrolling Mystery Of Toilet Paper Shortage
2.7K
Coronavirus

Charmin And Unrolling The Mystery Of The Great Toilet Paper Shortage